Tioga County Property Transactions

On March 8, 2024, property located at 414 Campbell Hill Rd., Tioga, from Gary Noe to Randy and Laura Smith for $100,000.

On March 8, 2024, property located at 213 Kelsey Rd., Town of Candor, from Edward Roberts to Vincent and Joan Roberts for $4,927.

On March 8, 2024, property located at 213 Kelsey Rd., Town of Candor, from Edward Roberts to Brenda Hollenbeck for $1,000.

On March 11, 2024, property located at 2884 St. Rt. 434, Town of Owego, from William Schwenk As Trustee to Bryan and Wendy Palmatier for $230,000.

On March 12, 2024, property located at 969 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Khalid Drihmi to Grant and Kiley Harder for $164,900.

On March 13, 2024, property located at 219 Talmadge Hill West, Town of Barton, from Patrick Kingston and Jason Vandyke to Lori Robinson for $60,000.