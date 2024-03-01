TCRM announces Spring Cleanup event set for April 13

Tioga County Rural Ministry recently announced its Annual Spring Cleanup event, dedicated to assisting senior citizens in the towns of Owego and Apalachin with outdoor yard work, is set for Saturday, April 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This initiative aims to support those aged 65 and older in maintaining their outdoor spaces.

Under the coordination of adult volunteers and select teenagers from the community, participants will receive assistance with various outdoor tasks. From gardening to general yard maintenance, volunteers are committed to lending a helping hand to ensure that the yards of our senior citizens remain beautiful and well kept.

“We understand the importance of supporting our older community members, especially when it comes to tasks that may become challenging with age,” said Sister Mary O’Brien CSJ, executive director of Tioga County Rural Ministry.

She added, “Our Spring Cleanup event not only helps seniors with practical tasks, but also fosters a sense of community and togetherness.”

While the deadline for registration is March 20, TCRM encourages early sign-ups, as participation is limited to the first 45 applicants. To register or for more information, interested individuals can contact Sister Mary or Rachel at TCRM by calling (607) 687-3021.

“Don’t wait until it’s too late,” urged Sister Mary. “Time is of the essence. If you or someone you know qualifies for our Spring Cleanup assistance, reach out to us today to secure your spot and ensure a beautiful outdoor space for the upcoming season.”

For more information, visit www.tcrm.org or follow them on Facebook.