Ham Raffle taking place March 15 at the Owego Elks Lodge

On Friday, March 15, the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in the Village of Owego, will host a Ham Raffle. Doors open at 5 p.m. for participants to get settled in for some raffle fun starting at 6 p.m.

Early registration is $5 by calling (607) 761-9196. Admission at the door will be $7 per person, and includes a light buffet that will be served throughout the evening. Beverages will be available for purchase.

The evening will consist of the raffling off of 30 hams. Tickets are $1 per chance to win one of three flights. The first flight will raffle off the ham. The second flight will raffle off a side dish, and the third flight will raffle off a dessert. Each ‘ham’ raffle will be accompanied by a second and third raffle of a side dish and dessert. There will also be basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

Net proceeds from this event will benefit the Owego Elks Lodge’s Roof Fund. Sections of their entire roof are in the process of being replaced. They have completed the mansion and ballroom roof, and the final leg of the project will replace the roof over the Emporium.

The Lodge is committed to offering an affordable place for the community to gather for events, banquets, weddings, and meetings.

You can learn more about this event, the roof project, or about the lodge in general by calling (607) 687-1039.