DSS awards Sarah Moore the 2023 Supervisor of the Year

The Department of Social Services recently announced that Sarah Moore, a Supervisor with the department, was awarded the 2023 Supervisor of the Year. Supervisor of the Year, according to DSS, was awarded to Moore in recognition and appreciation of her accomplishments and contributions to the Tioga County Department of Social Services during 2023.

According to the department, Sarah was promoted to Grade A Supervisor in January of 2023. This was a brand-new position in the Services Division and her responsibilities included overseeing the entire foster care and preventive programs areas.

Due to continued staffing shortages in the Services Division, Sarah not only supervised Grade B supervisors, she maintained a caseload of FAR cases, Foster Care and Adoption Cases, DSS highlighted in a release.

They wrote, “She was able to expedite the adoption of five children in 2023, and she continues to maintain a challenging foster care case that is currently in the process of going through a termination of parental rights.”

Later in the year, Moore took over the direct supervision of the Services SWE. This required Sarah, according to DSS, to learn the intricacies between the Systems and Accounting Units and the SWE.

This was no easy task, they added, noting that Moore continued to learn the day-to-day job duties of the Services SWE upon that person retiring. This required her to not only maintain her normal duties as a Grade A supervisor, but all of the duties of the Services SWE, absent the foster children’s Medicaid cases.

Moore, the department highlighted, has read more manuals, oftentimes more than once, in order to learn the ins and outs of eligibility. She is becoming proficient in WMS, Services eligibility, including IV-E Determinations, Activity entries, writing paylines, and much more.

The department added that Moore has now begun the training process of two new Services SWEs.

They concluded, in the announcement, “Sarah has done all of this while continuing to be accessible to all staff across the Services Division, maintaining a sense of humor, and singing an occasional song or two. She is a great asset to the Tioga County Department of Social Services.”

Congratulations to Sarah Moore, 2023 Supervisor of the Year with the Department of Social Services, Tioga County.