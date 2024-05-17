Owego Kiwanis extends scholarships to Key Club members

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The Owego Kiwanis Club hosted Owego Free Academy and Candor Key Clubs at their annual Key Club Scholarship Luncheon, held on May 2 at V.F.W. Post 1371, located at 207 Main St. in Owego, N.Y. Advisors, Kiwanis members, and parents and other guests joined the Key Club students for the event

Owego Kiwanis Club President Cheri Grenier noted that Key Club students support their communities in an impactful way. She explained that the Owego Kiwanis Foundation extends scholarships via funds raised from an annual golf tournament and trivia night event.

Four students, two each from Owego and Candor, were awarded $1,000 scholarships. All four students were recognized for their leadership, community service, work ethic and positive character, among other attributes.

Founded in 1925, Key Club International is the oldest service program for high school students. The student-led organization allows opportunities to serve, build character, and develop leadership skills. On the local level, the Owego Kiwanis Club, which is a part of Kiwanis International, sponsors two Key Clubs composed of students from Candor High School and OFA.

At the event, student officers from OFA and Candor Key Clubs presented a synopsis of their projects throughout the school year.

At OFA, Key Club members participated in several events and activities that included a blood drive, Crop Walk and Heart Walk, the Apalachin Elementary Carnival and Father / Daughter Dance, Owego’s Lights on the River event, and they were bell ringers at Price Chopper for the Salvation Army, to name a few. Most recently, Club members are assisting in planting upwards of 800 trees and shrubs to build a buffer zone to help preserve the riverbank.

In Candor, the Key Club extended their community service by participating in a Thanksgiving drive for the Candor Food Pantry; collected coats, boots, hats and gloves for those in need; and also collected hundreds of clothing items to support the children’s closet at the Candor Food Bank. Additionally, the Club hosted a Parents Night Out and prepared items for the Candor Easter Egg Hunt, along with many more activities.

Barb Melby, Key Club Advisor at OFA, presented a $1,000 Key Club Scholarship to Alexis Nelson, and the $1,000 Alan Bishop English Scholarship to Keira Lane. Alexis will pursue a degree in Exercise Science at a university to be determined, and Keira will study Geo-Science at Virginia Tech.

Meredith Roessner, Key Club advisor at Candor, presented a $1,000 Key Club Scholarship to Grace Handy, and the $1,000 Kenneth O. Ward English Scholarship to Maggie Jennison. Grace plans to pursue a doctorate in physical therapy at Ithaca College, and Maggie will attend SUNY Oswego with degree intentions towards adolescent education.

Key Club members from both schools received special-recognition graduation cords at the luncheon, which they will wear at their graduation ceremonies.

To learn more about Owego Kiwanis, visit www.owegokiwanis.com.