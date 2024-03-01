‘Magic Beyond Imagination’ for a good cause

‘Magic Beyond Imagination’ for a good causeKozmo entertains guests at the Tioga Golf Club during a fundraiser for the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert March 1, 2024

By Wendy Post —

On Feb. 16, Kozmo, a.k.a. Ted Brainard, organized a fundraiser for the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club.

Ryan Bliss, as a part of the “Magic Beyond Imagination” show that benefited the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club, entertains guests during a mid-February event held at the Tioga Golf Club. Provided photo.

Held at Tioga Downs Golf Club in Nichols, magicians Shaun Robison, Ryan Bliss and Kozmo entertained guests, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting youth programs at the Club. Tioga Downs generously facilitated the show.

A 2010 publication of Magic Magazine featured Kozmo on the cover, along with a feature about his life and his travels as well as his magic. 

Performing card, coin and cup tricks, Brainard learned to refine his trade by blending in comedy in later years. This perfect equation upped the ante for Brainard, and soon he was able to earn a living performing magic; a feat that many magicians are struggling to achieve.

A member of the club for over 50 years, Kozmo wanted to give back to his community.

If you would like to learn more about Kozmo and his magic, you can email Brainard at kozmomagic@me.com.

To learn more about the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club, visit www.tiogabgca.org/.

“Magic Beyond Imagination” magicians pose for a quick photo with their host following the show that took place at the Tioga Golf Club, and as a fundraiser for the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club. Provided photo.

