Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Pssst. Hey, how are you? I’m doing well. You see, last spring I was rescued with my four litter mates from the 900 block of Glenmary Drive. We were just kittens then.

My sister Josie was the first to get adopted, then Jessibel most recently to the same family. My brothers Jinx and Java are still here with me.

I am a spayed female with all my shots, and tested negative for disease. The three of us you may have seen in the paper all lying together in one bed. We are very close.

It’s been almost a year now and we would like to find our own homes. If you think you want me, then ask for Jupiter, like the planet. Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 to find out how to adopt me.

You can help pay for our food and trips to the vet by donating cans to the Redemption Center or buying raffle tickets for the St. Patrick’s Day event at Up the Creek Consignment until March 15, 2024.