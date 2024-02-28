Change ‘Within’ and the ‘Without’ Takes Care of Itself; Have ruling power and controlling power of your mind

By Sister Chirya —

The past and other people are two things in life we can never change. This often brings one frustration after the other, especially when we do not get the results we want. Frustration is a sign of failure and a form of anger.

When another tries to control you and gets frustrated because you are not meeting their expectation, they get in a bad mood and look at you with anger. Anger comes from a place of fear.

Most times neither situations nor people will behave, as you want them to. What do you do? Does your self-esteem and self-confidence reduce? Do you lose control when allowing the negative emotion to control you?

Therefore, we need to decide. Remember, each thought I think is an investment, so invest wisely. Do I want to continue allowing the behavior of others to influence my reactions? Or do I decide what I want to think and feel, and put a ‘full stop’ as soon as I see myself habitually complaining and blaming, as these destroy my inner power completely. This shows I am still expecting solutions and changes from others.

Instead, send them loving thoughts, and see their specialties, not their defects.

It’s not the same old thing, “You versus me,” “Yours versus mine,” etc. With the power of tolerance we become free from these tensions. When I’m unselfish and honest in my heart and concerned about the needs of others, I will be full enough to give. Patience, peace and maturity develop.

“I should be understood” changes to “I should understand.”

“They should change” becomes “I will give what is needed.”

Spiritual tolerance cultivates innate wisdom, the kind you cannot get from books. We do intuitively acknowledge goodness is in everyone; it’s simply sometimes hard to see.

We may even find it hard to see the good in ourselves. Perhaps we grew up with others whose vision landed on the negative. But who would choose to be a negative person? Probably very few; if only we could see the choice.

That’s why within yourself find the good, however small, tend to it, nurture and nourish it, just as you would the plants in your garden.

When you focus on the good and the positive within yourself, you give it life and permission to grow and be restored to your nature. You see how beautiful you are and give life back to yourself! The good has been there all along, simply out of your inner sight and your awareness.

To be good with those who are good is quite natural, but to be good with those who are bad it is best to have no retaliation, no conflicts, only love given all around. When I am able to transform and look at each one and everything in a positive way I will not have any difficulty, and will be able to face all situations in a light and easy way.

However, situations do not determine our happiness; our responses determine it. The response to a situation begins with the thoughts the mind creates.

Sit back, be soul conscious, meditate, connect, and absorb God’s power, count your blessings, and in this way program your mind with only positive thoughts for a perfect day.

Feeding the mind with good thoughts first thing in the day is like planting healthy seeds in a fertile space. Our happy thoughts attract happy experiences and we reap delicious fruits. Our inner mental preparation done with care creates beautiful outer realities for us.

“The outer environment is a reflection of our thoughts. Waste no time trying to change the outside; with spiritual knowledge change the ‘within’ and the ‘without’ will take care of itself!”

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org, or by phone at (518) 416-3273. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is based at Peace Village Retreat Center in New York State and published in several international publications to include the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)