Aktion Club coming to Owego!

The Owego Kiwanis Club recently announced they will be chartering an Aktion Club in Owego with the hopes of involving local adults, 18 and older, with disabilities in this Kiwanis-family program. An informational meeting will take place at the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, located on Erie Street in Owego, on Feb. 20 at either 1:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. that day.

The program’s basic plan involves identifying interested members; they will then plan their first meeting and their first volunteer project. The goal is to meet once a month to plan that month’s volunteer project.

Members that function independently may participate on their own, but may also attend club meetings and volunteer events with a parent or support person. Parents and support people who attend regularly will be put on the roster. Members requiring support and supervision are very welcome to attend with their support person, who will then become a club member with the group.

We are very excited to have a club in place by National Aktion Club Month in March of 2024,” stated Kathy Nichols-Newell, Kiwanis member that is coordinating the launch of the program.

You can contact Kathy Nichols-Newell to get your name on the roster by calling or texting Kathy at (859) 358-0164 or by email to knewell00804@gmail.com.

Information, signup and future meetings will be held at the TCBGC.

Kathy is a member and past president of the local Owego Kiwanis Club. She is currently serving as Lt. Gov of the NY District, Susquehanna Division. This division serves Owego, Broome, and Conklin area clubs.