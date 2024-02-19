Local author release fifth book in her ‘Connection Series’

Local author Carol Henry’s latest novel, the fifth in her Connection Series, Arctic Connection, releases on Feb. 19.

The Connection Series, light romantic suspense, blends current situations in the countries she places her characters in (and places she’s been), and then weaves a suspenseful plot around them.

Henry’s books are available wherever eBooks are sold, and can be ordered as a book in print.

Carol’s Books will be at the Candor High School Craft Fair on March 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and at the Candor Daffodil Festival on April 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, or to reserve one of her books, you can contact Carol by email to carolhenry@frontiernet.net.