Crews battle early morning blaze

An early morning fire on Feb. 13 caused major damage to this 3044 State Route 17C home in Tioga Center, N.Y. No one was injured in the blaze, which was mostly confined to the second floor of the home. The adjoining property's siding melted from the heat and flames. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: psadvert February 18, 2024

By Wendy Post —

In the early morning hours of Feb. 13, four local departments responded to a residential fire at 3044 State Route 17C in Tioga Center, and near Ransom Park. According to 2nd Fire Captain Chris Fuller, from the Campville Fire Department, who responded for mutual aid, the second floor of the home was engulfed in flames upon arrival.

“The fire was mostly contained to the second floor,” said Fuller, noting that the roof had collapsed from the flames, and siding on an adjoining property melted from the heat.

Fire crews battle an early morning blaze at 3044 State Route 17C in Tioga Center, N.Y. No one was injured in the blaze, which was mostly confined to the second floor of the home. Photo: Courtesy Campville Fire Department.

Fortunately, he added, everyone was safe and there were no injuries. The fire took approximately five hours to extinguish.

And although a Nor’Easter was wreaking havoc further south and east, the winds were low and the weather was relatively calm, according to Fuller, making things a bit easier.

“All things considered,” said Fuller, “the weather did not make the situation worse.”

Fire tore through the roof of this home, located at 3044 State Route 17C in Tioga Center, N.Y. in the early morning hours on Feb. 13. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Responding to the 3 a.m. call was the Tioga Center and Nichols Fire Departments, with aid arriving from Halsey Valley, Owego, and Campville. The Tioga County Office of Emergency Services and the New York State Department of Transportation also aided efforts at the scene.

While we were unable to get details surrounding how the fire started, Fuller did note that the cause is currently under investigation.

Melted siding on an adjoining property is visible in this photo taken on Feb. 13, and hours after fire crews extinguished a 3 a.m. blaze at 3044 State Route 17C in Tioga Center, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)

