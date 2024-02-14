Changing the World; Technology Group presented President’s Volunteer Service Award

By JoAnn R. Walter —

At a Feb. 8 assembly at the Candor High School, six students and their technology teacher gathered with school officials and special guests to receive the President’s Volunteer Service Award. The award was extended to the group for their accomplishments in building prosthetic leg parts for Latin American people who have suffered the loss of a limb.

Attending the ceremony were Stephen Lindridge, Technology Education Department Chair and NYS Master Teacher Emeritus for the Southern Tier Region, along with six students who participated in the project; Tracy Reynolds, Ava Fernando, Lydia Kunte, Owen Huizinga, Neena Kurtz, and Patrick Kier.

Also attending were Candor High School Principal Wayne Aman, Town of Owego Supervisor Donald Castellucci, Congressman Marc Molinaro, and Sarah Lattin, district office manager for Senator Thomas O’Mara.

Each student received a proclamation from Congressman Molinaro, and a formal resolution from Senator O’Mara. Parents were recognized as well, for their support of their children’s success and education.

Lindridge shared, “The six of you cared enough to take your personal time to help the lives of others that you’ll never meet. You have made people’s lives better because they can walk,” adding, “Thanks for your hard work and selfless dedication to a wonderful cause, you’ve helped one hundred amputees who couldn’t afford a prosthetic leg, and made 206 pivot pins (the ankle-knee joints for the legs) and 24 shin bones. Today is an honor, and it was an absolute privilege to work with you.”

Congressman Molinaro shared that during his career in local government he has had the opportunity to provide assistance to those with disabilities.

He stated, “You did something exceptional, and I congratulate the students being acknowledged today. When you don’t have access to quality care, getting access to life affirming tools is nearly impossible. You’ve done something really special, and it’s a real lesson for kids across the country and the world that you can use your talents and resources to make a real difference.”

Lattin read a portion of the state resolution, and noted, “You certainly have earned the recognition of all citizens of the state, and we also recognize Stephen Lindridge for going above-and-beyond.”

Principal Aman shared, “Part of our mission here at Candor is to be contributing citizens in a caring environment. What you’ve done epitomizes this mission. Well done, we’re proud of you.”

Lindridge’s Manufacturing Class traveled to Chickasaw High School in Alabama last spring and helped assemble a finished prosthetic leg alongside students and teachers at the school.

The students involved in the project walked away by changing the lives of others, as well as learning to serve and help others.

According to the project’s website, https://skyyouth.org/life-changer-prosthetics, statistics reveal that 80% of all amputees live in developing countries. With modern prosthetic legs costing as much as $60,000, that price tag is unattainable for many amputees around the world. Lindridge noted that the cost of their prosthetic leg was approximately $800.

Chickasaw High School students then traveled to Mexico, Guatemala, and Columbia, where they helped fit prosthetic legs on amputees.

Candor was selected as one of 12 schools to participate in the project; a portion of the funding was made possible by Harbor Freight Tools for Schools.