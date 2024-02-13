Italian Pop Violinist Andrea Di Cesare returns to Owego 

Italian rock and pop violinist Andrea Di Cesare, from Milan, Italy, returns to perform with popular regional band Dr. Dana & the Jam Dept. on Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. at Originals Bar and Lounge, located at 25 Lake St. in Owego, N.Y.

Andrea Di Cesare is noted as one of Italy’s top violinists. His studies began at the age of five under the instruction of prominent violin masters and teachers of composition at the Conservatoria di S. Cecilia and the Scuola di Composizione in Rome.

Since concluding his studies Andrea has toured worldwide both as an accompanist to over a dozen major Italian rock and pop stars, and as a solo artist. He has also composed music for many major Italian films, and has thus far played as an accompanist on 20 platinum and gold albums with bands such as Maneskin.

Playing solo, Andrea’s technique involves the use of looping and other technology to add a depth of sound to his solo instrument, rivaling that of a full band.

Andrea will be joined by regional favorite Dr. Dana & the Jam Dept. Playing a mix of blues, rock and soul, the band includes Dana Stewart “The Doctor” (lead vocals, guitar), Bob Rynone (lead and slide guitar, vocals), Calan Ibrahim (bass), and Bob Alan Bricks (drums).

Andrea was last in town in November of 2018 when he played a standing-room-only show at Original’s. He also took part in the Village of Owego’s Veterans Day celebration in 2016, playing a memorable and moving version of our National Anthem.

Andrea will be playing a very limited number of engagements in the Southern Tier, and Original’s Bar and Lounge is proud to host this very special performance.

While there is no ticket charge for this event, patrons are encouraged to make a reservation today by calling (607) 687-9510.