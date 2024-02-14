Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Hi, I’m Luke. You may remember me from last April. I had a sad story of my owner Frank leaving me to go to heaven. Well, it’s happened again. I got adopted on Aug. 13, 2023 to a very nice lady named Karen. I loved her from the minute I saw her. She fed me really well, as you can see I gained a few pounds.

Over the past five months we got very close. I’d sit on her lap and sleep next to her every night. Well, on Jan. 30 I was sleeping with Karen and I could not wake her up to feed me. I moved her hand and rubbed her face, but she would not wake up.

Her family told me she went to heaven. I wanted to go with her but they said no, it’s not time. They called Gail to come and get me.

Now I am sad again because my new owner left me, too. I am happy to see Gail again, but it’s not the same having the whole house to yourself and then losing it. Do you think you can give me a permanent home where I can live out my life? I want a family I can be with forever.

If you think you are that family, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Luke, your Valentine. You can help feed us all by donating bottles and cans at The Redemption Center in Owego or making a donation at Up the Creek Consignment Store, also in Owego.

Happy Valentine’s Day!