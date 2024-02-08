Tioga County Prom 5K set for April 7 in Owego

Get ready. Get set. Go and register to be a part of the Tioga County Prom 5K, taking place on Sunday, April 7 in Owego. Catholic Charities of Tioga County is planning the second annual 5K to benefit their Outreach Center and YESS programs (Youth Empowerment Support Services), as well as sharing the proceeds with all of the Tioga County, N.Y. school districts and their After Prom / Graduation Parties.

Ten dollars from each registration will go to the school district that each participant selects on the online form. Get a free T-shirt if registered by Feb. 28.

But wait, there’s more!

This race will also serve as a collection point for any cleaned, gently used prom dresses and formal wear. Tioga County has many students that will not attend their proms for the sole reason of not being able to afford the attire. Catholic Charities recognizes this need and is offering a way to help.

All the clothing and shoes that are dropped off at the event will be brought back to the Clothing Boutique in Nichols and will be available, free of charge, to any student in the community.

You can register for the run at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Owego/TiogaCountyProm5K.

The run will take place in the OFA parking area, and the racecourse is around the OA campus and out into The Flats. Registration and packet pick up is at 9 a.m., and the race begins at 10 a.m.

Contact Michelle McLaren with business sponsorship inquiries for this event at (607) 272-5062, ext. 311.