Gallery Forty-One announces February Member of the Month

Gallery Forty-One celebrates the watercolor illustrations of this month’s Member of the Month, Michelle McLaren. Art, for Michelle, is sharing her ideas and thoughts.

As an active member of the Owego community, she has used her talent to ignite interest in the community by illustrating historical buildings in the community, as well as designing logos for local businesses. In Owego, her art is on display at the Coburn Library, and the Owego Kitchen.

She also has an ongoing, seasonal project of the Village of Owego in paper building boxes. This can be seen at the Tioga County Historical Museum.

Michelle lives in Owego with her husband, three daughters, and a bunch of animals, all of which give a measure of inspiration to her more whimsical drawings. These include both realistic animals and delightful critters with clothes on.

In the future she plans on writing and illustrating a children’s book, remembering the days when she and her preschool children would return from the library with a stack of books. She recently finished an illustration titled “Story Time” that she plans to donate to the library; an image of a mama bear and her cubs reading in front of library shelves.

To celebrate being selected as February’s Member of Month, Michelle is offering a free note card to accompany any purchase throughout the Gallery (while supplies last).

February hours at Gallery Forty-One are the first and third Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Gallery Forty-One, located at 41 Lake St. in Owego, visit www.galleryfortyone.com, www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, or www.instagram.com/gallery41owego. You can also call (607) 687-2876 during Gallery hours.