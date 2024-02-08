Strawberry Festival Logo contest launched

Historic Owego Marketplace recently announced the launch of their logo design contest for the 42nd Annual Strawberry Festival, set for June 14 and 15 in downtown Owego, and June 13 at Hickories Park for the Rock and Run event.

As in past years, participants are encouraged to submit their designs to Historic Owego Marketplace by March 15, 2024. A panel of judges will select the winning entry, and the selected design will become the official logo of the 42nd Owego Strawberry Festival, with the winner receiving a cash prize of $100. The winning design may be used in printed and digital advertising as well as on merchandise.

The Design Guidelines are as follows.

Theme: Strawberry Jammin’

Artists can create their designs in a variety of mediums — digital, oils, watercolors, inks, pencil, photograph, and mixed media.

Upload Guidelines: Artwork should be scanned or photographed and submitted digitally to owegomerchants@gmail.com. Uploaded files should be of the highest quality possible in .jpg or .png format. The Festival may contact artists for access to the original work.

Contest guidelines and submission details can be found on the Historic Owego Marketplace website at www.owego.org.