Local BSA Scout Troops keeping to their mission

Those who are familiar with the scouting program have probably heard scouts recite the Scout Law that states, “A Scout is: Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Thrifty, Brave, Clean, and Reverent.”

According to Scouting.org, “The Scout Law has 12 points. Each is a goal for every Scout. A Scout tries to live up to the Law every day. It is not always easy to do, but a Scout always tries.”

As youth, scouts learn and practice these points and, as they grow into adults, these points serve as guides for citizenship in our society.

Over the past several months, BSA Scout Troops 38 (for boys) and 638 (for Girls) have participated in events and activities that reinforce the 12 points of the Scout Law. In December, the youth leadership elected (Scouts BSA is a youth-led organization), instead of a traditional “activity campout”, that they would use their time to be helpful to the local community through service.

Over the weekend of Dec. 8-10, the troops first set up a table at the Grand Union grocery store in Owego and asked shoppers for can and food donations. Over several hours, and with the generosity of the community, the scouts were able to collect what amounts to a pickup-truck load of food that was delivered later that day to the Open Door Mission.

As the food donation was being dropped off, the scouts continued their community service, helping the Owego Elks Lodge with their annual Christmas party for kids and families. At this event, scouts wrapped gifts, helped set up and clean up, made balloon animals, and used their artistic abilities for face painting.

This weekend was about community service, but also fun. To round off the weekend, the troops went indoor swimming and worked on their personal fitness badge requirements. They also organized a “Holiday Light Hike / Scavenger Hunt” event for themselves where they hiked around Owego to find various Christmas items such as Christmas Inflatables, festive lights, a Grinch, and even Krampus was on the list.

In November, the scout troops worked on the “Brave” point of the scout law. They decided that they wanted to challenge themselves with some colder weather backpacking. Finding a section on the Finger Lakes Trail near East McDonough, N.Y., just south of Bowman Lake State Park, the scouts embarked on a two night “lite” backpacking trip.

Even though it was starting to rain as they exited the vehicles on that Friday evening in the dark, the scouts were cheerful as they started hiking the FLT toward our camping area. That night, following Leave No Trace outdoor ethics (visit www.lnt.org for more details), the scouts pitched tents in the McDonough State Forest. The rain had stopped at this point and the campsite selected was soft and flat, so the scouts’ spirits were high.

The next day the scouts packed up all their gear into backpacks, made sure the campsite was left cleaner than they found it, and headed off down the trail. If you are not familiar with this area, this was a great place for a beginner backpacking trip as the trail was easy going and, for the most part, flat. The scouts, even the newest scouts who were just out of Cub Scouts, did great!

Right around lunchtime they were hiking the spur trail down to their second campsite for the night. This site had a lean-to shelter (a three sided shelter with one side being wide open to the outside) that faced a beautiful stream with a small waterfall. Using ropes and their ingenuity, the scouts practiced lashing, building different types of trip-pods and camp chairs (that were later dismantled and the natural materials returned to the woods), and worked out scout badge advancement.

That night, each patrol cooked their dinners over small backpacking stoves they carried with them on this trip. After a campfire “charades” activity at night, they retired to their tents and the shelter for the night.

Sunday morning was cool and crisp, but with the smell of Autumn in the air, it was very beautiful. As leaves were falling, the scouts cooked their breakfast, packed up, cleaned up the campsite, and finished the last section of their journey.

Though they made it back to the cars, the trip was not over yet and the troops drove north a few miles above Bowman Lake State Park to the Berry Hill Fire Tower. It is here where they climbed the tower, enjoyed the views, and followed the 12 points of the Scout Law, A Scout is Reverent. After a brief reflection, they returned back to Owego.

Over the next few months these troops have decided to try their skills with other fun activities. In January the scouts will be headed to Albany to try some indoor rock climbing to attempt to earn their climbing merit badge and stay the night in the climbing gym itself.

In February they will attend their annual ski / snowboard / tubing trip, staying at Greek Peak. It is the goal of the youth to have one camping trip or event each month throughout the year so March, April, and May will have their own fun adventures.

If you or someone you know is interested in Scouts BSA, visit www.scouting.org for more information about the program or email to scouttroop38@gmail.com. Locally in Owego, there is Troop 38 for boys, Troop 638 for Girls, and for all youth 10 and under there is Cub Scout Pack 37. All three groups would welcome any youth into their programs.