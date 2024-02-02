 Ice Bowl set for February 3 at the Campville Commons

The 5th annual Greater Binghamton Ice Bowl 2024, under the direction of the non-profit Greater Binghamton Disc Golf Club (GBDGC), has a goal of $10,000 and 350 pounds of food for Tioga County Rural Ministry’s Food Pantry. The Greater Binghamton Ice Bowl will be played on Feb. 3 at the Campville Commons, where they hope to draw the support of over 70 players and sponsors. Other funding will be from disc golfers who collected donations from friends and family, and the sale of closest-to-the-prize contest ticket sales.



The Ice Bowl® is a series of disc golf events that are held each year in January through March with an overall mission of raising funds to fight hunger. Related goals include having fun and connecting the disc golf community in a positive way to the community at large.

In 2023, there were 175 Ice Bowl events in North America and Europe that raised over $510,000 for charity. In the four years played, the GBDGC has raised over $16,000 in cash and 500 pounds of food.

Questions regarding this year’s Greater Binghamton Ice Bowl can be directed to the Tournament Director, Rick Powell, by calling (607) 972-7525 or by email to rick@hydroheaven.com.