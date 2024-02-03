Community Contradance set for February 4

Tioga County Contradance will hold a community contradance at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 117 Main St. in Owego, from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4. The public is invited, and admission is $5 at the door.

The New England Style Contradance will feature live Gaelic music by Doolin’ O’Dey. All dances will be taught and called by caller Ted Crane. Beginners, singles and families (best suited to age 6 and up) are welcome.

Those new to contradancing should arrive by 2 p.m. Dancers should have clean soft-soled shoes, and bring a water bottle. Snacks are potluck. No partner is needed.

The contradance tradition in Central New York is enjoying a thriving resurgence. Ithaca, Syracuse and Rochester all have regular contra dance events. Tioga County Contradance is 20 years old and growing. People come to connect with others, to engage in cultural history, and to get some enjoyable exercise in a relaxed atmosphere.

Doolin’ O’Dey plays an exciting mix of traditional and original Gaelic (Scottish and Irish) inspired music. Instrumentation of violin, guitar, Celtic whistles, uilleann pipes and keyboard combine to make your listening experience unforgettable.

Uilleann pipes are the traditional bagpipes of Ireland. Unlike other bagpipes, their sound is sweeter and quieter. The name is translated from Irish, meaning “pipe of the elbow,” a term that refers to how the wind is created in the bag. This will be a rare chance to hear and see this instrument being performed in Owego.

Whether Doolin’ O’Dey is playing jig, aire, reel or waltz, you’ll be drawn into the captivating arrangements of this band that brings all the finesse of fine Chamber Music and the energy of the Celtic Isles to the Finger Lakes. Doolin O’Dey presents music with grace, flair, elegance and delight. They are a sought after band in the Finger Lakes of New York to play at dances, wineries, and special events.

Nora Starr organized festivals and concerts prior to picking up her own instruments. She plays in several groups in the Ithaca area. When asked what makes Doolin’ O’Dey special, she said, “We bring the fire to the dance floor. Come to our dance for foot stomping fun!”

Jeff Werner recently moved to the Finger lakes and plays violin in local Irish session bands.

Susan Murphy comes from a cabaret and Celtic background, playing in bands in New York City prior to moving to the Ithaca area.

Ted Crane is an experienced caller known for his sense of humor. He likes to throw a curveball into the proceedings, and is known for getting everyone laughing and occasionally befuddled in the best possible way.

Any questions can be directed to OwegoContra@yahoo.com.