Still Counting; Gerald Hollenbeck celebrates 106th birthday!

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Lifelong Tioga County resident Gerald Hollenbeck celebrated a milestone birthday on Jan. 2, 2024. He turned 106 years old.

Gerald attributes his longevity to believing in the Lord, and he regularly attends Sunday services at the Catatonk Baptist Church.

Born on Jan. 2, 1918 to Arthur and Gertrude Hollenbeck, Gerald was born on the family farm that was located on Eiklor Road in Candor. His father purchased the Floyd Richards Saw and Feed Mill in 1926, and where Gerald would help in the saw mill after school.

After graduating high school, Gerald and his father became partners in the Arthur J. Hollenbeck and Son Feed, Coal and Farm Supplies, a vital business in Catatonk and surrounding communities. In total, Gerald worked in the business for more than five decades.

In 1990 Gerald’s son, Gary, became a partner. Today, the business has new owners, but retains the Hollenbeck name.

Gerald married Sylvia Jane Soper in 1942. Sylvia passed away in 2008 at the age of 90. Together they had three children, Ann Corson, Lynn McCormick and Gary Hollenbeck, and welcomed five grandchildren, Jerry, Rodney, Traci Lynn, Lisa and Michael, and 13 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Tori, Cody, Jasper, Austin, Justin, Jewel, Jadyn, Jessalyn, Nathan, Gavin, Trey, and Ellie.

Gerald was called up for the draft in World War II, however several farmers in the area petitioned for him to stay stateside, and won the appeal citing that Gerald was the only experienced welder in a 100-mile radius.

Gerald’s daughter, Lynn, explained, “Dad really wanted to serve, although his efforts staying here kept the war machine going.”

Later, Gerald said he tried to sign up a second time to serve during the war, although at that point the military had changed age requirements, and Gerald no longer met those qualifications.

Today, Gerald still enjoys getting out-and-about. Once or twice a month he visits Harris Diner in Owego where his favorite breakfast is eggs and ham, rye toast, and green tea. A few years ago Gerald stopped drinking coffee, per a doctor’s recommendation.

Gerald shared that breakfast at home includes a tablespoon of honey, and actually straight from the spoon, along with some cheese.

And then, every Saturday night, Gerald takes a short trip down the road to Metro’s Restaurant.

Well, he gets a ride now. Gerald said that he stopped driving at age 98.

While at Metro’s he orders a pepperoni and onion pizza, a salad, and a soft drink. Gerald recalled that he started patronizing Metro’s way back when it first opened its doors, and he chuckled over the fact that he doesn’t even need to tell the server what his order is, they already know it.

Otherwise, daughter Lynn mentioned that Gerald is still a “meat and potatoes” kind-of-guy, and also, “He loves his milk, eggs and butter.”

Gerald reminisced about some of his favorite pastimes, and especially bowling. When he and his wife were traveling to their Florida home from November to April for 33 years, Gerald took part in a bowling league. He bowled until the age of 98, and often frequented local bowling alleys in Waverly and Owego.

A devoted New York Yankees fan, Gerald also reminisced about a celebration for his 100th birthday, and where he was a special guest at Yankee Stadium. Gerald was given a personal tour of the stadium, and also had his photo taken at home plate!

When asked who his favorite Yankee players were, Gerald replied Mickey Mantle and Derek Jeter.

As he celebrates adding one more year to his three-digit age, Gerald repeated one of his favorite lines that he often shares with family and friends, “The first one-hundred years were the best!”