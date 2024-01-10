Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Hello. I see you looking at me. I know I am good looking but I haven’t always been so. You see, back in November when I was living on the streets with my son Cass we were thrown outside by our owner who thought because we had long hair we could live outside.

We were okay until the weather changed and we got wet and cold. The neighbors were feeding us and then they heard about Gail. One neighbor called her and told her our story. She came and got us both the next day.

I didn’t eat for three days, so Gail got worried and took me to see the doctor. He said I was about 12 years old and had some rotten teeth that prevented me from eating. Gail got me the surgery where I had seven bad teeth removed and was put on an antibiotic. Within five days I was back to eating even hard kibble.

I was so happy to be able to eat again; I licked Gail’s hand. I got all of my shots and have been neutered. I like to sit on the couch with her and watch TV. I like to see the people moving around. I can be your couch potato.

Just ask for Butchy when you call Gail at (607) 689-3033. Donations can be made for the cats’ care at Up the Creek Consignment or the Can Redemption Center in Owego.