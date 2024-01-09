Tioga County to host Pop-Up Career Fair on January 10

Tioga County Government will be hosting a Pop-Up Career Fair on Wednesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building’s Auditorium, located at 56 Main St. in Owego.

“We would like to invite the public to join us and take advantage of the chance to explore all that Tioga County employment has to offer,” said Linda Parke, Personnel officer, adding, “It truly is a great place to work, with awesome benefits.”

According to Parke, there will be representatives from the hiring departments available for questions and to welcome any inquiries.

Departments represented at the Pop-Up Career Fair include the Department of Social Services, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Tioga Career Center, Department of Mental Hygiene, Department of Public Works, and Department of Public Health. Open positions range from entry-level to higher-level positions requiring advanced degrees.

One program seeking to assist efforts to fill open positions is the Hiring Emergency Limited Placement (HELP) Program. The HELP Program is a temporary 12-month (Sept. 25, 2023 – Sept. 25, 2024) program that allows Tioga County to hire for the following titles without participating in the Civil Service exam or being appointed from an Eligible List: Caseworker, Community Services Worker, Public Safety Dispatcher Trainee, and Social Welfare Examiner.

To see the list of available positions, visit Tioga County’s Personnel and Civil Service page at https://tiogacountyny.com/departments/personnel-civil-service/.

Questions can be directed to Linda Parke, Personnel Officer, at (607) 687-8494.