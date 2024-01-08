‘What’s the least I can believe and still be a Christian’; A new conversation group for the New Year 

First Presbyterian Union Church is offering a conversation for people in the community (as well as the church) who are interested in having some good, hearty conversations about what the Christian faith is and what it is not. Join them on Mondays on Zoom beginning on Jan. 8; from 7-8 p.m. Pastors Bruce and Carolyn Gillette will be the conversation leaders.

Many smart, loving, caring people in our society look at Christianity as they see it in the media and say, “That’s not for me! I don’t believe all those things!” “I don’t believe those people who say… God causes cancer, car accidents, tragedies… it’s wrong to have doubts… women should be silent and subservient… evolution is incompatible with faith… it’s all about escaping hell… God hates this group or that…”

The good news is that Christians don’t have to believe those things; there are many misunderstandings of the Christian faith that people don’t need to buy into, to be Christians.

At the same time, what are the very basics of the faith that help us to grow and thrive in our relationship with God, with one another, and with God’s world? What can faith in Jesus teach us about who we are… what matters most… unconditional love… what it means to be faithful in this world… the joy in serving others?

Each discussion will begin with a brief presentation; some quotes and ideas from a book by the same title: What’s the least I can believe and still be a Christian? Reading the book itself is not necessary for this conversation group, but if you would be interested in having a copy of the book, they will be available at half-price. Contact Pastors Carolyn and Bruce Gillette for more information by calling (607) 744-0761.

The Zoom information is as follows: Meeting ID: 895 1270 7535, Passcode: FPUC.