Martha Sauerbrey re-elected Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman For 2024 

The Tioga County Legislature held their First Special and Organizational Meeting of 2024 on Jan. 2, 2024, and at which time Martha Sauerbrey was re-elected as Chair of the Tioga County Legislature for 2024.

Chair Sauerbrey has the responsibility of running the day-to-day business of the county as the Chief Elected Official. Legislator Sauerbrey was elected to the Tioga County Legislature in 2005, and this year marks her 11th consecutive year serving as the Chair of the Tioga County Legislature.

Legislator Tracy Monell, elected to the Tioga County Legislature in 2009, was elected to serve as Deputy Legislative Chair for 2024. Legislator Monell has served as the Deputy Legislative Chair since 2023.

Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey stated, “Thank you for your support. The Tioga County Legislature is an engaged and strong Legislature, which is critical in running an effective and strong government. I look forward to completing the County’s Interoperable Radio Communications Project and having a communications system that improves the emergency systems across the county.”

She continued, “I also look forward to stabilizing our workforce by filling vacancies, training our staff, and getting full employment up and running. Lastly, I would hope that other counties across the State would rally to fight to retain our Home Rule rights regarding our elections. Thank you again and I look forward to the busy year ahead.”