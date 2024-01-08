Letter: Make a Child Smile thanks the community

Dear Editor,

The Make a Child Smile (MACS) committee would like to once again thank the Candor community for their support in providing a merrier Christmas to over 70 children this holiday season. So many members of the Candor community either shopped for children, or donated time or funds to support the program again this year.

Donors included the Sons of the Candor American Legion Post 907, the Candor American Legion Post 907 Auxiliary, the Cornell University Elves program, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, McKendree Methodist Church, Allen Memorial Baptist Church, Candor High School Key Club, Candor School District faculty and staff, the New Quilter’s on the Block, Joan Hunt and Pam Kline and their knitting friend, private citizens, and Lalor Creekside Dental.

We would especially like to thank the Candor branch of Tioga State Bank for their continued help with logistics for citizens to choose a stocking from the lobby to shop for a child.

Most of these organizations, and many of our shoppers, have provided yearly support in bringing a brighter holiday to families that need a little extra help, and we are beyond grateful for the continued kindness and generosity of our community.

We truly appreciate everyone who shopped, donated, volunteered their time, or otherwise supported the Make a Child Smile efforts this year. We couldn’t do it without you!

Sincerely,

The Candor Make a Child Smile 2023 committee