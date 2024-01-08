Tioga County Legislature to recognize State champion football teams at upcoming meeting

The Tioga County Legislature will convene their first regular Legislative meeting of 2024 on Jan. 9, at 12:00 p.m. in the Hubbard Auditorium, Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego. During Tuesday’s meeting, the legislature will proudly recognize and applaud the Tioga Central High School and Waverly Central High School Football teams on their accomplishments and earning the title of State Champions.

The Tioga Central High School Football team defeated Stillwater 63-14 on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. and became the reigning New York Public High School Athletic Association Class D State Champions for the third consecutive year under the leadership of Head Coach Nick Aiello, and Assistant Coaches Adam MaCauley, Jordan Hathaway, Jason Bellis, and Tyler Spires. The Tioga Tigers won their first Class D State Championship in 2015.

The Waverly Central High School Football team defeated Fonda-Fultonville 46-26, earning them their first-ever New York Public High School Athletic Association Class C State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., and under the leadership of Head Coach Jason Miller and Assistant Coaches David Shaw, Derek Bowman, Peyton Miller, Jeff Mastrantuono, Josh Mastrantuono, Andrew Yeckinevich, Chad Rylott, Pete Girolamo, Trevor Bauman, and Joe Tomasso.

The Legislature recognizes the value of extracurricular activities and sporting events and the strong foundation upon which student-athletes can go to lead extraordinary lives.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey stated, “It is with great honor that we will be recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of our County’s student-athletes, and to congratulate these superior teams on their 2023 victorious seasons earning them the title of State Champions.”