A luxury spa opens in Owego!

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Shear Paradise, located at 127 McMaster St. in Owego, N.Y., recently celebrated the opening of their full-service spa at a ribbon cutting held on Dec. 29. The project, and part of the Owego Downtown Revitalization Initiative, included building renovations and a property addition.

Owner Jennifer Shaw purchased the 56 North Ave. property in 2017, and moved to McMaster Street in 2019. COVID interrupted the planning process, so Shaw is pleased and excited to announce the completion and opening of the spa.

A self-described “luxury salon experience,” the renovated commercial property offers space for the salon and multiple specialty booths, and features a large waiting / reception area, among other appealing aspects.

Originally established in November of 1980, Shear Paradise has been a mainstay in the community with a loyal customer base. It is hoped that with the added experience of a full-service spa, that the revitalization benefits will generate more activity downtown, and by partnering with other area businesses will appeal to local residents and visitors alike.

A cutting edge salon, Shear Paradise offers the latest styles and trends, and offers hair services for all ages including haircuts, styling, coloring, retouch, highlights, and more. Top industry products are used, and stylists participate in on-going education opportunities so that guests receive a VIP experience.

Shear Paradise believes that their spa is unlike any other in the area. A receptionist greets you and shows you to your locker (lock and key provided). A plush heavy-weighted robe and rubber sandals are offered before you enter the spa area, and where a nine-foot whirlpool spa tub awaits in the “relaxation room.”

The relaxation room, and a place to quiet the body and soul, boasts a two-seated eucalyptus steam room and deck loungers. Guests can enjoy these complimentary amenities for up to one hour following a treatment session, such as with licensed massage therapists.

Spa hours are by appointment. Guests may also book an appointment to use the spa amenities, which are priced per hour and separate from any services.

From hair styling to natural nail and gel polish manicures and pedicures, to hard gel nail services, hot stone massage, integrated massage, deep tissue massage, body scrubs, and then a makeup artist and other indulgences such as the full spa, whirlpool steam room and relaxation room, the services at Shear Paradise bring a whole new level of indulgence to downtown Owego.

The McMaster Street property was previously home to an antique store as well as other businesses, and looking back decades ago, operated as a feed mill. Look up to the incredible vaulted, lighted ceiling and you will see a wheel that was once used in the feed mill processes.

As you walk through the main entrance to the reception area, be sure to linger for a moment and take in the beauty of the original hardwood floor reminiscent of days gone by.

Inviting and welcoming, Shear Paradise recommends you make self-care a priority in 2024.

For information, call Shear Paradise at (607) 687-5505, find them on Facebook, or visit them online at www.shearparadiseowego.com.