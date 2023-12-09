St. Paul’s Episcopal Church to offer A Blue Christmas Service 

The season of Advent and Christmas is meant to be full of anticipation, hope and joy. The familiar church services lead us through the season in anticipation of the coming of our savior. Everywhere we go there is joyous Christmas music, holiday lighting, and the busyness of the season.

Holidays are a time for fellowship and friendship with those you love. However, for many bereaved families it is also the time of year when they remember the ones in their lives who have died. For many people, the approaching Christmas holiday does not bring with it the joy and happiness that is advertised on television or in greeting cards. These people may be facing a holiday after the death of a loved one or after a divorce.

If you’re mourning a loss this Christmas, the holiday glam and seasonal lights can make you feel terrible. Many people will begin their plans for the holiday this year without someone who has been a part of their holiday memories for most, if not all, of their lives.

We all find different ways of coping. Some of us grieve at Christmas by keeping extremely busy, so we have less time to think. Others grieve by withdrawing or even getting away for a while. Whatever the grief process is, we must accept it. Only the individual themselves know what they need to do to “get through” the holidays.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, with The Reverend Trula Hollywood, will provide a service on the longest night of the year, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. Located at 117 Main St. in Owego, the service will include candle lighting as a Litany of Remembrance, and fellowship time after the service.

St. Paul’s also has Christmas Eve services at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., with Christmas Carols on Dec. 24.

Visit www.stpaulsowego.org to learn more.