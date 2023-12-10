Christmas Organ and Handbell Concert at North Waverly Chapel

North Waverly Chapel invites the community to join them for an evening of traditional and contemporary Christmas music with Rodney Frost, Organist and Minister of Music at the Johnson City Primitive Methodist Church on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. This concert is free and does not require a ticket or reservation. Free will donations will be accepted.

Rodney, a full-time RN at Lourdes Hospital in Johnson City for the past 40 years, has found the time and inspiration to develop his extraordinary skills as an organist, worship leader, choir and handbell director, and pianist. As he says “It is a privilege and a blessing to share music which is such a great and glorious gift from God”.

North Waverly Chapel, affiliated with the Christian and Missionary Alliance, has served the Valley for well over 100 years.

The Chapel is located at 40 State Rte. 34 in Waverly. Further information on activities for all ages can be found at www.northwaverlychapel.org or by calling (607) 565-9342.