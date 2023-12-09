Shop Local; Owego shop reflects on 50 years with a bit of nostalgia

The Goat Boy, located at 175 Front St. in Owego, N.Y. and self-described as, “A truly unique gift shop since 1973,” opened on Oct. 27, 1973.

The popular gift shop, and one of the first storefronts that drivers notice as they cross the Court Street Bridge, has been a part of the Owego fabric for the past 50 years.

Owner Lisa Curatolo thanks her loyal customers, as well as her husband and daughters for their ongoing support.

Curatolo is also thankful for the hard work and dedication that original owners, Jeanne and Sam Pulford, put forth in their 20 years of ownership, and then Biba and John Spencer who owned the shop for about a year, along with Lisa Bodenhorn and Sandy Stiles, who owned The Goat Boy for seven years.

Looking back 23 years ago, Curatolo was shopping during Holiday Showcase when her good friend, Kay, noticed a “For Sale” sign posted at The Goat Boy, and nudged Curatolo to consider it.

At the time, Lisa and Sandy had announced that they would close the business if it wasn’t sold by year end, and following the July 1, 2000 fire that uprooted them and caused extensive loss to others.

What had been planned as a day to shop and enjoy the Holiday Showcase event turned into a much bigger purchase. By December of 2000, Curatolo was the new owner.

Curatolo shared an interesting back-story about the original owners. It took some time, apparently, for Jeanne Pulford to convince her husband, Sam, that an antique and gift store was needed in downtown Owego.

Sam had been reading a book by author John Barth, titled “Giles Goat-Boy,” and, fittingly, Jeanne named the store with the book in mind.

Fittingly, again, Curatolo has on display a copy of the book.

Jeanne’s obituary noted, “Jeanne and Sam opened an antique store, The Goat Boy, on Riverow, despite villagers’ warnings that the buildings were slated for demolition. Jeanne persisted and continued to support community development throughout her life.”

Others saw hope in the old Riverow of the 1970’s, too, such as Pat Hansen, former owner of The Hand of Man.

The Hand of Man, a beloved shop in its own right, closed its doors in 2019 after 45 years. Hansen remarked that she had bought the building to save it, and so that it couldn’t be torn down.

Jeanne and Pat’s foresight marked a new chapter, it seems, for an early Riverow Restoration Group, and that is now the Historic Owego Marketplace, along with inspiring other future business owners.

Curatolo’s foresight took her to a property across the street at 175 Front St. The building, neglected for some time, was totally gutted and remodeled and features flood-proof storage space on upper floors, and its storefront is a welcoming sight for visitors to Front Street.

“Within the first week, it felt like home,” Curatolo said, and a “meant-to-be” accomplishment.

Curatolo has leant her own inspiration to others. Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar, located at 177 Front St. in Owego, opened in August of 2015 and was previously the Goat Boy Coffee Bar for seven years.

Today, Curatolo is pleased that the coffee bar concept in Owego has blossomed, and not only Carol’s, but newer coffee establishments have opened nearby.

A positive reflection for the Historic Owego Marketplace is that visitors are traveling from afar. Curatolo mentioned that The Goat Boy’s customers travel to Owego within a two-hour-radius, and reflected on her second store that was open in the Ithaca Commons for a short time.

Curatolo had asked customers who were driving to Owego from Rochester, N.Y. why they weren’t stopping at the Ithaca store, and the response revealed the positive image of Owego’s downtown. Those customers preferred Owego’s hometown feel, and said it was worth the drive so they could shop at all of the diverse merchants in Owego.

The Goat Boy offers an extensive selection of Vera Bradley products, Corral Boots, Soruka leather handbags and accessories from Spain, Inis of Ireland fragrances, Young Living Oils, Duke Cannon Men’s products, Bodhi Body Candles, Brighton Jewelry, Woolk Hats from Poland, sweet baby sweaters, apparel and accessories, special occasion cards, and sweet goodies from the Chocolate Pizza Company, just to name a few.

Curatolo takes pride in extending an extra touch for the customer experience, too, and offers gift bags and gift-wrapping, something she has done since the first day she opened.

Curatolo encourages all to shop and dine locally. And for those who can help give back, a Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga Christmas tree is set up near the front entrance where you can Adopt-A-Child this season.

The Goat Boy will be open for holiday shopping through Christmas Eve Day, and including Sundays. For information, call (607) 687-2042, check for hours on Facebook, or visit their website, thegoatboy.com. Ordering online is also available.