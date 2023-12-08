Pennsylvania man arraigned on 105-count indictment; Animal Cruelty charges are now on the table, among others

On Friday, Dec. 8, Boyd H. Fenton of Athens, Pa. was arraigned in Tioga County Court on a 105 count Indictment.
According to Tioga County, New York’s District Attorney, Kirk Martin, the Indictment alleges that he unlawfully entered a barn at Tioga Downs Casino and Racetrack on Nov. 9, 2023 and started a fire that destroyed a barn, injuring a trainer, and killing 30 horses and one cat.
Fenton is facing charges of one count of Arson in the Third Degree, a class C felony; one count of Assault in the Second Degree, a class D felony; one count of Burglary in the Third Degree, a class D felony; 38 counts of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, a class D felony, 30 counts of Interference with or Injury to Certain Domestic Animals, an E felony; 31 counts of Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals, an unclassified misdemeanor; one count of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, a class E felony; and two counts of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, a class A misdemeanor.
Tioga County Court Judge Adam R. Schumacher set bail in the amount of $25,000 cash, $50,000 property, or a $250,000 10% secured bond. Fenton was remanded to the Tioga County Correctional Facility to await further proceedings.
Defense motions in the case are due to the court by Jan. 22, 2024.
