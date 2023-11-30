Owego Gathers to Honor Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day at VFW; A Tribute to Seaman Delmar Dale Sibley and four surviving families

As the nation prepares to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Owego community is coming together to honor the memory of Seaman First Class Delmar Dale Sibley, Owego and Tioga County’s first World War II casualty, still entombed on the USS Arizona.

Public law calls for the American Flag to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset. Below the half-staff flags at the Tioga County Veterans Memorial in the Courthouse Square will be remembrance wreaths for Tioga County’s Fallen Heroes of all wars.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is set to host a special Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day event on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 12:55 p.m. (the time of the attack) at the VFW Post, located at 207 Main St. in Owego. Invited are school children, veterans, and the general public to join in paying tribute to those who served and sacrificed on that fateful day. The ceremony will be a poignant reminder of the bravery displayed by countless individuals during the attack.

Seaman Delmar Dale Sibley, a name etched in Owego’s history, continues to be a symbol of sacrifice. His legacy lives on, serving as a reminder of the cost of freedom. The USS Arizona, his final resting place, stands as a solemn memorial to the thousands who perished that December day.

The Owego Glenn A. Warner Post 1371 Veterans of Foreign Wars event will feature heartfelt accounts from four Pearl Harbor surviving families of Bill Kennedy, Lester Dunham, Donald Stocks, and Richard Hopkins. Their testimony will offer a glimpse into the resilience and strength of those who witnessed the attack firsthand. These stories, passed down through generations, paint a vivid picture of the indomitable spirit that emerged from the ashes of Pearl Harbor.

Community members are encouraged to attend, especially school children that will have the opportunity to learn about this crucial moment in history directly from those who experienced it. Veterans from various conflicts will be present, fostering a connection between generations and ensuring that the sacrifices made are never forgotten.

In the spirit of unity, Owego will stand together to honor the heroes of Pearl Harbor and pay tribute to Seamen Delmar Sibley. The VFW event promises to be a moving and educational experience for all attendees, fostering a sense of community and gratitude for those who have served and continue to serve our nation.

If you have a special remembrance of Pearl Harbor, contact VFW Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Chairman Jim Raftis Sr. by email to jraftis1@gmail.com.