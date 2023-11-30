Charlie Sibley Memorial Basketball Tournament set for December 1-3 at OFA

For 50 years, Charlie Sibley coached, guided, inspired, and mentored youngsters from Tioga County. On Aug. 24, 2020, Charlie passed away from complications due to a stroke. A stalwart in the basketball world, well respected among his peers, Charlie illustrated the selfless man.

In honor of Coach Sibley and his legacy, the OFA Boys and Girls Basketball program is holding the 3rd annual Charlie Sibley Memorial Basketball Tournament Dec. 1-3 at Owego Free Academy. OFA Basketball hopes to hold this tournament for the next 50 years!

This year’s field includes Elmira, Maine-Endwell, Ithaca, and Owego Free Academy on the girls’ side and Elmira, Union-Endicott, Moravia, and Owego Free Academy on the boys’ side.

In a press release, organizers wrote, “Coach Sibley was an institution in our community. Proceeds from this tournament will continue that legacy for years to come as we begin the Charlie Sibley Scholarship Fund – a scholarship awarded each year to a deserving male and female basketball player.”

For more information, contact Chris Evans via email to evansc@oacsd.org or Luke McEvoy at mcevoyl@oacsd.org.