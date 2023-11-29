Shared Services update provided for 2023

Martha Sauerbrey, chair of the Tioga County Legislature, recently convened two meetings of the Shared Services Panel, which is made up of municipal officials representing the county’s nine towns, six villages, and the Owego-Apalachin Central School District.

At the Nov. 15, 2023 meeting, the members of the Shared Services Panel acknowledged that no new proposals were received for consideration of a new 2023 Plan and further voted that it was not in the best interest of the Tioga County taxpayers to revise or modify the existing Shared Services Plans at this time.

Chair Sauerbrey informed the Tioga County Legislature of the activities and outcomes throughout the process.

Tioga County and the Owego-Apalachin Central School District received matching grant funds totaling $1.2 million earlier this year for the two proposals outlined in the 2022 Plan.

Sauerbrey stated, “This was a savings for not only the taxpayers, but for the retirees and employees of the school district and County, as well as providing them with better healthcare coverage as outlined in the Plan.”

Moving ahead, Sauerbrey added, “The whole premise of shared services is to save taxpayer dollars without increasing costs to the County. It takes time to find the right project that generates taxpayer savings. The Shared Services Panel will continue to look at submitted proposals for future Shared Services Plans.”