Guthrie presents Donald Guthrie Awards

Guthrie Medical Group recently held its Recognition Award Banquet at the Best Western Grand Victorian in Sayre where caregivers were recognized for their years of service, ranging from five to 45 years. Thirty-seven caregivers who retired or will be retiring in 2023 were also recognized.

During the evening, the Donald Guthrie Distinguished Provider Award and the Donald Guthrie Distinguished Employee Service Award were presented.

The Donald Guthrie Distinguished Provider Award was presented to Joan O’Connor, CPNP, pediatric nurse practitioner, Sayre Pediatrics. Two colleagues and her daughter nominated Joan. She was recognized for providing services to the Child Advocacy Center Children’s House on behalf of Guthrie, often working extra hours or on her days off.

In a press release, a representative stated, “With over 45 years of service to Guthrie as a nurse and pediatric nurse practitioner, Joan has become a trusted partner for countless parents and families in our community.”

The Donald Guthrie Distinguished Employee Service Award was presented to Anne Osborn, surgical technologist, orthopedics / hand surgery. A colleague who highlighted her consistent displays of caring, compassion and excellence, and for going above and beyond what is required and never complaining nominated Anne.

The release stated, “On a daily basis, patients remark about how much they love Anne and how lucky her team is to have her.”

Visit www.Guthrie.org to learn more.