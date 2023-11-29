Tioga County Property Transactions

On Nov. 17, 2023, property located at 4 Cooper Rd., Town of Owego, from Fannie Mae By Atty. In Fact to Roger Raub for $124,900.

On Nov. 17, 2023, property located at 330 Marean Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Joshua and Theresa Clark to Deborah Ward for $250,000.

On Nov. 17, 2023, property located at 135 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Darin and Crystal Chaffee to Amanda and Sean McKee for $315,000.

On Nov. 17, 2023, property located at 38 N. Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Michelle Logan to Faraz Khan for $25,000.

On Nov. 20, 2023, property located at 129 Moore St., Village of Waverly, from Michael and Tina Nestrick to Christian and Melinda Bellido for $137,800.

On Nov. 20, 2023, property located at 248 Prospect St., Village of Owego, from Violet Pickering to Scott Gardner for $6,000.

On Nov. 20, 2023, property located at 79 Forsythe St., Village of Owego, from Andrew and Michelle Lombardo to Mary Clark for $223,711.

On Nov. 20, 2023, property located at 940 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from Walter Wakul to Robert and Sandra Hojaboom for $247,000.

On Nov. 20, 2023, property located at 39 Ro-ki Blvd., Village of Nichols, from David and Michelle Ricketson to Tyler Whitmore and Sarah Schamel for $186,250.

On Nov. 21, 2023, property located at 577 East Main St., Village of Owego, from Robert Trautman to Ian Slagowski and Jennifer Kelley for $200,000.