Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Nov. 13, 2023 through Nov. 19, 2023 there were 88 calls for service, five traffic tickets were issued, there was one Mental Health Hold reported, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Nicholas R. Quinn, age 34 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Tioga County Sheriff’s Office following an Area Check of a Homeless Camp on Foundry Street. Quinn was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Jonathan D. Wayman, age 23 of Windsor, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor). Wayman was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Ryan A. Williams, age 34 of Barton, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (C – Felony) following a Traffic Stop on W. Main Street, where a loaded handgun was recovered. Williams was turned over to Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

John A. Chordas Jr., age 42 of Binghamton, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (D – Felony), Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony), Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Cannabis Use in a Motor Vehicle (Violation), Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation), Improper Exhaust (Violation), and Improper License Plate (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on State Route 17. Chordas Jr. was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.