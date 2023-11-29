Gail’s Tails

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. I hope I get some leftover turkey. I think it smells good, so I would like it.

My story is a short one. There’s a bunch of cats living on Glenmary Drive and I got dropped off there. I blended in fine because I play well with others. I got my name Rocket because I am very fast. Gail would come to feed us and I would be the first one at her feet.

I am a female, all black, with a great personality. I will follow you everywhere and talk to you the whole time. I got spayed and all of my shots, and am ready for a home.

I can be a working cat, or a mouser on a farm if you want. I like to be outside but need to come in during the cold nights.

Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and tell her you would like to meet Rocket!