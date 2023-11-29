TiAhwaga Theater presents ‘A Christmas Story’ 

TiAhwaga Theater, located at 42 Delphine St. in Owego, N.Y., recently announced they are bringing “A Christmas Story” back to the theater this holiday season. This will be the 21st year of production of the story of Ralph Parker as he reflects on his childhood Christmas where he only wanted one thing, a Red Ryder BB gun.

With this show being in production for over two decades now, people can look forward to the campy comedy and iconic lines that they are used to seeing, but with some twists from new Director Kylee Thetga. With a new set and some new choreography, guests will experience the show they have come to love, yet still feel like they are seeing it for the first time.

One new thing Kylee has planned for this year is an all-inclusive night, courtesy of the Tioga State Bank Foundation. The all-inclusive night will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. This showing will be for individuals with sensory issues that may be unable to attend a regular performance for various reasons (i.e. the volume is too loud, or the darkness of the theater).

They are hoping to be able to share a little holiday cheer for those that may miss out on these types of experiences. There are only 100 seats available, so anyone interested in tickets for this showing may email to info@tiahwaga.com and someone will get back to you about reserving a seat.

All other ticket purchases can be made through www.tiahwaga.com. The show will be running Dec. 1-3 and 8-10, with Friday and Saturday night showings at 8 p.m., and Sunday showings at 2 p.m.

Tickets sell out fast, so be sure to go online and reserve your seats early.