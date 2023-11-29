Parking and traffic during Lights on the River; December 1 in downtown Owego

During the annual Lights on the River Festival, taking place in downtown Owego on Dec. 1, Lake Street and Front Street between Church and Court Streets will be closed beginning at 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., according to the Owego Police.

All vehicles must be removed from Lake and Front Streets by 3 p.m. No on-street parking will be allowed in this area.

Fireworks are scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. at Draper Park, and the Court Street Bridge, Park Street and Front Street, from Church Street to Academy Street, will be closed prior to the fireworks and until they are done and the area is cleared.

Motorists should use alternate routes to avoid delays.