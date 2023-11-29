Rick Neild Guest Speaker at the Candor Allen Memorial Baptist Church Breakfast for Veterans

On Veterans Day, Allen Memorial Baptist Church held their annual breakfast to honor all Veterans who served. All Vets and their family members who attended were offered a program and video given by Rick Neild in regards to his son, Tim, and the Team Timmy Scholarship program.

Captain Tim Neild was an army veteran who lost his life to the hands of PTSD, a disease that many Vets face during their time in the military, and especially when they come home. Neild completed suicide in 2017.

Captain Neild served in the U.S. Army / New York National Guard for 18 1/2 years. After being promoted to the rank of Captain he became commander of both the West End Armory in Binghamton and the Horseheads Armory. He was a general’s aide and driver until he was assigned to the 27th Armory in Syracuse, and prior to his deployment to Afghanistan where he was in charge of closing posts from 2012-2013.

He was awarded a Bronze Star. In 2016, he received a medical discharge due to injuries he sustained in a traffic accident in 2013 while traveling to Guard training at Fort Drum.

The Scholarship is awarded to a Candor graduating senior who is eligible for both college and trade schools. For more information on how you can donate to the Scholarship, contact Rick Neild by email to rickyneild@yahoo.com, or call (607) 659-7460 or (607) 321-4046.