Housing milestones in Tioga County 

Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga (CCTT) is celebrating during November, both an anniversary and an opening.

The Women’s Residence and Anna

November 2023 marks the two-year anniversary of A Place To Call Home: a safe / transitional home for displaced women (and accompanying children) in Tioga County. During the last two years, 34 women and seven children have been housed and assisted in this residence.

The women have come from all kinds of situations, whether seeking shelter from abuse, recovering from addiction, or just presently without a bed or home.

After recovering from substance abuse and addiction, Anna came to CCTT this past February with nowhere else to turn. She was struggling with financial issues and coping with a decline in mental health.

In the last eight months, Anna has worked full-time and learned accountability and structure through this program as well as receiving all of the resources and guidance needed to become healthy and independent.

“I held myself accountable with a stable job and began forming relationships with others and socializing,” said Anna.

She says that living in the home with several other women at a time forced her to learn positive communication skills.

“For someone who is uncomfortable in social situations, this was difficult in the beginning for me, but very helpful in the long run,” Anna added.

A couple of weeks ago, Anna not only moved out of the transitional home and into her own place, but she also began working for Catholic Charities as a Resident Assistant.

When asked how she plans to help the women as they arrive at the home, Anna replied, “It’s through learned experience. I feel I can relate and help identify problems as they arise, because I’ve been there. My focus is on connecting, rather than isolating.”

Anna’s story represents just one of many victories and accomplishments that have been achieved through the CCTT housing program.

The New Men’s Residence

This month is also the much-anticipated launch of the new men’s transitional home for Tioga County. Because of the huge success of the women’s program during the last two years, the housing efforts are expanding to include an additional residence to be used for displaced men. This home can provide beds for seven men at a time and the needed resources to help with gaining independence.

“That’s our ultimate goal,” said Jolena Davis, director of Residential Housing for CCTT, adding, “To have the women, and now men too, reach a state of independence and productivity where they eventually become empowered and contributing citizens in our community.”

She says that Catholic Charities is able to assist with skills such as budgeting, time management, employment, and additional advocacy with other local organizations.

Residents can remain under case management and continue to receive housing assistance even after they move out of the transitional home and into an independent living arrangement due to supplemental funds from HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development).

These housing programs are funded in part by Tioga County, HUD, New York State Supportive Housing Program Funds (NYSSHP), and donations. CCTT is also the recent recipient of a grant from the Les Wagner Foundation to help purchase some much-needed appliances and a security system for the new residence.

CCTT has started an Amazon Wish List for additional items that the homes could use. You can find the wish list at https://a.co/3XyG1VQ.

For questions about the transitional housing program, contact jolena.davis@dor.org. For information on how to become involved or volunteer, email to jo.difulvio@dor.org.