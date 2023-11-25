Photo: ROMEOs celebrate birthdays at Becky’s

On Thursday, Nov. 16, the ROMEOs, or Retired Old Men Eating Out, an exclusive group that meets at Becky’s Diner in Waverly, celebrated the birthday of three of their members. Pictured, from left, are Charlie Trudeau, Gary Zenker, and Ted Decker. Provided photo.
November 25, 2023
