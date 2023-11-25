Photo: ROMEOs celebrate birthdays at Becky’s

Posted By: psadvert November 25, 2023

On Thursday, Nov. 16, the ROMEOs, or Retired Old Men Eating Out, an exclusive group that meets at Becky’s Diner in Waverly, celebrated the birthday of three of their members. Here, the group poses for a photo, of sorts, outside of the diner on Broad Street in Waverly. Provided photo.

