What’s Happening for the week of November 26, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

NOVEMBER

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breathing and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Free Parent / Child Playgroups, every Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m., 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. For more information, call Joan at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu.

NOVEMBER 27

Adult Computer Literacy Class, 5 to 7p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required, call (607) 625-3333.

Dinosaur Stories at the Spencer Library, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

NOVEMBER 28

Celebrate Fatherhood Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., The Red Door, 359 Broad St., Waverly. This program aims to create a space where fathers can support one another and form connections to their community. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 330.

Life After a Stroke / Stroke Support Group, 1 to 3 p.m., Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal. For stroke survivors and caregivers. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

VFW Philly Cheese steak with Potato Salad Dinner, VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $12 per person. For takeout, call (607) 687-1371. Open to the public.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

NOVEMBER 29

Beginner Hustle Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

The Tioga County Property Development Corporation Regular Board Meeting will be held at 4 p.m. in the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building’s Economic Development Conference Room #109, 56 Main St., Owego. Contact Brittany Woodburn with any questions at (607) 687-8256 or via email to woodburnb@tiogacountyny.gov.

NOVEMBER 30

Hazard Mitigation Plan meeting, 2-3:30 p.m., Topic: Review Activities via zoom at https://zoom.us/j/93342517424?pwd=OE9NNmhrSSt3cjYrOVRySG01Ti8xdz09; Meeting ID: 933 4251 7424; Passcode: 361733

2023 Tioga County ‘Business 2 Business’ Expo, 9 a.m. to noon, Business After Hours and Cocktail Hour from 5 to 6 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino Resort, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information about registering or sponsoring the event, visit www.tiogachamber.com or call Sabrina Henriques, Tioga Chamber CEO and president, at (607) 687-7335.

Waverly Library Pumpkin Smoothie, 10:30 to 12 p.m., 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly.

DECEMBER 1

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15 per person.

Concert by the “Balladeer of the Southern Tier” and his band, Pat Kane with West o’Clare, 6:30 p.m., Sayre Theatre, Sayre, Pa. Discounted adult tickets are available in advance for $20 at these locations (children’s tickets are $10): Roof Jewelers, Towanda, Pa.; Yale’s Music Shop, Athens, Pa.; Sayre Public Library; and The Goat Boy in Owego, N.Y.; or call (570) 265-3009.

Circle Group – Music and Movement, Crafts and Snack for Toddlers, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Waverly Baptist Church, 25 Tioga St., Waverly.

Lights on the River, 5 to 9 p.m., Village of Owego. Local shopping, food trucks, vendors, live entertainment and fireworks! For more information, visit www.owego.org.

Village Christmas Celebration, 5-9 p.m. and during Lights on the River, Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The evening includes music by DJ Uhl, free hot cocoa and popcorn, free crafts for kids, and a chance to win a gift basket. Smokey Legends will be at the lodge with their BBQ meals, and something for your sweet tooth from the bake sale will also be available for purchase.

Stories, songs, and a craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about hibernation. They will have playtime with the blocks following the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited.

DECEMBER 2

Valley Chorus “Holiday Traditions” Concert, 7 p.m., Keystone Theater, Towanda, Pa. Presale admission is $10, and tickets are $10 at the door. You can purchase tickets at the Jolly Farmer in Waverly, Yale’s Music Shop in Athens, the Keystone Theater in Towanda, or online at www.thevalleychorus.org.

Basket Raffle and Bake Sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Candor. Proceeds to help restore the Stained Glass Covers.

Craft Fair and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection (old Congregational Church), 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Festive Dot Painting, 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ages eight and up are welcome. Registration and a $5 Material Fee is required.

DECEMBER 3

Spaghetti Dinner and Basket Auction, 3 to 6 p.m., Nichols Volunteer Fire Department, 106 West River Rd., Nichols. Freewill donation to benefit the horsemen and families that lost everything in the Tioga Downs fire.

Holiday Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Elks Emporium, 223 Front St., Owego. There will be Christmas ornaments, collectibles, vintage décor, jewelry, and so much more.

Christmas Tree Lighting and Christmas Party, 5-7 p.m., Little Meadows United Methodist Church, 834 Pennsylvania Ave., Little Meadows, Pa. A special guest will be arriving around 6 p.m. There will be music by Bob and Elsa Siegers, and activities for all ages (adult and children). Join in the fun with caroling, making ornaments to decorate the tree; and then at 6:15 p.m. they will have the countdown to lighting the tree with their special guest. They will have hot and cold drinks, and pizza and snacks.

Valley Chorus “Holiday Traditions” Concert, 3 p.m., Waverly High School Auditorium, Waverly. Presale admission is $10, and tickets are $10 at the door. You can purchase tickets at the Jolly Farmer in Waverly, Yale’s Music Shop in Athens, the Keystone Theater in Towanda, or online at www.thevalleychorus.org.

The Guthrie Caregiver Holiday Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the atrium on the Guthrie Sayre campus. Presented by the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary.

Holiday Concert featuring Ain’t Misbehavin’, 5:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection (old Congregational Church), 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. A free will offering is appreciated.

Christmas Around the World, 4 to 6 p.m., Tioga Center United Methodist Church, 3024 Main St., Tioga Center. All ages gather for a time of faith, fun, and food. Sponsored by Messy Church Tioga.

DECEMBER 5

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 6

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 7

Hazard Mitigation Plan meeting, 2-3:30 p.m., Topic: Review Draft Plan via zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99267602170?pwd=dmNZMG5BSnNac0R2TzBGQ3Z2QkNoUT09; Meeting ID: 992 6760 2170; Passcode: 816955

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 8

Circle Group – Music and Movement, Crafts and Snack for Toddlers, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Waverly Baptist Church, 25 Tioga St., Waverly.

DECEMBER 9

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

Owego Elks Lodge Annual Kids Christmas Party, 10 a.m. to 1p.m., 223 Front St., Owego. The party is open to all families with children under the age of 12 that live in Tioga County. Each child under 12 will receive an age-appropriate toy. Every child will receive a stocking with candy and other goodies. Along with a visit with Santa, guests will enjoy food, drinks, and fun activities. To assure that appropriate gifts are purchased, families must pre-register by calling (607) 687-1039 from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday thru Thursday, Nov. 13- Nov.16.

The Owego Elks Village Christmas Celebration, 5 to 9 p.m. 223 Front St., Owego. The evening includes Smokey Legends BBQ, bake sale, music by DJ Uhl, free hot cocoa and popcorn, free crafts for kids, and a chance to win a gift basket.

The Annual OA Music Boosters Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Elementary School, 2 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Take your chances at winning one of several OA Music Booster raffle baskets, and enjoy a treat at the concessions during your visit.

Holiday Magic Festival with games, hot chocolate, and a community variety show. Newark Valley Community Connection (old Congregational Church) is seeking people interested in sharing their talents, whether you sing, dance, juggle, tell jokes, or have a unique act! Email to newarkvalleycc@gmail.com or call (607) 308-1503 for more information.

Breakfast with Santa, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria, Sayre, Pa. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online at www.guthrie.org/santa or at the door on the day of the event. The price is $8 for adults and children under 12 are free. Attendees will enjoy a full hot and cold breakfast buffet and every child’s ticket includes a free photo with Santa. For more information, visit www.guthrie.org/santa.

DECEMBER 10

The Needhams Gospel Group, 6 p.m., East Smithfield Federated Church, corner of Church and Main Street, East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering will be received to help further the ministry of The Needhams. Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall following the concert.

“Let the Whole World Sing” Christmas Cantata, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Newark Valley, 63 S. Main St., Newark Valley. In case of inclement weather it will be held Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

DECEMBER 11

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Newark Valley Community Connection will be hosting a Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Lunch of chicken and biscuits, salad and roll will be $5 for senior citizens and $7 for those under 60. Email to newarkvalleycc@gmail.com or call (607) 308-1503 for more information.

DECEMBER 12

The Twelfth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2023 will be held at 12 p.m., in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 13

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

The Athens Senior Citizens Christmas luncheon, noon, Airport Senior Community Center, Piper St., Sayre, Pa. Bring your own table service and a dish to pass. Coffee will be provided. New members are welcome.

DECEMBER 15

Circle Group – Music and Movement, Crafts and Snack for Toddlers, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Waverly Baptist Church, 25 Tioga St., Waverly.

DECEMBER 16

Breakfast With Santa, 8 to 11 a.m., Newark Valley Fire Station, Route 38, Newark Valley. Free will offering.

Waterman Center Presents Wonderful Winter Wildlife Walk, 1 p.m., 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. The cost is $8 per person, $25 family maximum (four-plus people). For more information and to register, visit www.watermancenter.org.

DECEMBER 20

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 21

A Blue Christmas Service, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 24

Christmas Eve Services, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 27

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 31

Berkshire Free Library Annual Meeting of Board of Trustees, 3:30 pm., Route 38, Berkshire.

JANUARY 7

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.