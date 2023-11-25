Donation delivered for ‘Sirens for Santa’ in Sayre

Donation delivered for 'Sirens for Santa' in SayrePictured, from left, are Sayre Police Sergeant Bruce Hoffman, Chief Dan Reynolds, Mayor Farley, Officer Nikki Hoffman, and Officer George Nichols. Provided photo.

Sayre Borough Mayor Henry G. Farley is pictured presenting members of the Sayre Police Benevolent Association with his donation to “Sirens for Santa”.

The Sayre PBA has helped families with Christmas for the past nine years and is appreciative of any donations individuals or groups can make to this extremely worthwhile program.

There have been as many as 25 children helped each year since the program’s inception.

Donations can be mailed to Sayre Police Department, 234 South Lehigh Ave., Sayre, Pa. 18840. 

