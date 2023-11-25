Tioga County Youth Bureau Grant applications being accepted

Applications are now being accepted for three separate grants for non-profit youth serving organizations.

The Tioga County Youth Bureau is dedicated to promoting the physical, emotional, and social well-being of all youth and families. Each year, funding is allocated to counties from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) for youth development programs. In Tioga County, the Youth Bureau does not provide direct services, but uses the funding to sponsor programs run by community-based organizations and municipalities.

Youth Development Programs Funding (Total available: $46,600)

Available to assist programs that offer parenting education, after-school and recreation programs, and youth development programs.

Youth Sports Education Funding (Total available: $30,637)

A portion of the tax proceeds from mobile sports wagering is used to support these annual grants. Funded programs must provide a variety of sports for a broad range of youth ages six – 17 in under-resourced communities. There is a wide and flexible definition of sports that includes “organized activities with movement”. Not available to school districts.

Team Sports Funding (Total available: $23,827)

A new fund was created under OCFS to provide awards to support youth team sports programs for underserved youth under age 18. his funding will be awarded to local community-based organizations and nonprofits. Not available to school districts.

Applications for all three grants are being accepted until Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, for programs operating Oct. 1, 2023, – Sept. 30, 2024.

Contact Julie Whipple at (607) 687-8307 or Julie.Whipple@dfa.state.ny.us for more information, or to obtain an application.