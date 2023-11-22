Gail’s Tails

It’s a warm day and I love to be outside, or close to it, to watch the birds and squirrels play. On nice days like today I like to lie on this shelf unit and look outside.

I was what is called a drop off cat. Someone didn’t want me and dropped me off at a barn where there were other cats. I tried to introduce myself to them, but they chased me and would not share their food. I waited until they left, but the food was gone.

One day I tried to get some and the big cats attacked me. They bit my ear and scratched my face, so I ran away.

The lady who fed the others called Gail to come and get me and take me to the doctor. My ear was injured pretty badly, but they said in time it would heal but be small. The scratches healed too.

So this is how I got the name Buster, because I was all busted up when Gail rescued me. I like people a lot but not cats, they are mean. If you would like a not so purrfect cat, then that is me.

I want to be an indoor cat now, but if you have a porch or window for me to look out, that would be great! Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Buster. Donations can be made to Endless Mountains Vet for our care or at Up the Creek Consignment Store.