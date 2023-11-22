Create Change With Your Mind; Help transform the vibrations of the world

One way of living is to get influenced by the vibration of the world. The other way is to influence the world with our vibrations. When we create the same vibration of what we hear and see happening in the world, we radiate that into the world and, therefore, more of that will happen in the world.

If we hear about a terror attack we may feel and radiate fear or hatred into the world. The vibrations of the world will shift more towards hatred, and the violence in the world will increase.

Best to become a detached observer and create an emotion different from the emotion of the scene.

Compassion means to understand others and give them what they need. For anger and hatred, we need to send love. If there is panic and fear, send peace.

While watching the news, detach and create the vibrations of peace and give blessings of love, unity, respect, compassion, or happiness. Create and radiate positive feelings and blessings, even while witnessing violence, to help transform the vibrations of the world.

A blessing is a high power, pure energy or vibration we create in our thoughts and also express in words. To send blessings, set times during the day, or even while cooking, driving or walking, sit in silence and create pure and powerful thoughts similar to these and visualize them as reality.

“I am a peaceful soul. I visualize God’s loving light surrounding me and absorb His peace. I radiate these vibrations of peace to the planet, to every soul. I emerge all those places where there is violence and war. I envelop them with God’s love and peace and remain absorbed in this experience of God’s light empowering those who are suffering and fearful. In this way we can shift the vibrations of the world to peace, because peace is the original and natural way of living of the soul.”

Choose the person, place and purpose for sending your blessings. It could be for a family member who is in pain, for a city or an entire country, which is going through a crisis, and the thousands who may be dying through the horrors of war and natural calamities.

When the soul leaves the body, known as death, the soul still thinks and also receives our thoughts, but cannot express them being temporarily without a body. Those left behind should create thoughts of love, and give blessings of health, prosperity and happiness to help the soul transition to the next birth. Thoughts such as, “We cannot live without you, how could you leave us,” are not welcoming energy and will only cause pain to the departed soul.

Whoever and wherever our blessing is directed towards – it certainly reaches. Being energy, it can travel even to the farthest corner of the world. The number of people we can bless and heal through our mind has no limit. That is the power we have.

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Call (518) 589-5000 for mediation classes.)