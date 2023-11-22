Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Nov. 6, 2023 through Nov. 12, 2023 there were 103 calls for service, five traffic tickets were issued, there was one Mental Health Hold reported, and the department responded to one motor vehicle accident.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Cassandra M. Quick, age 23 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Operating Motor Vehicle with Suspected Registration due to insurance Lapse (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on William Street. Quick was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Aiden L. LaForest, age 20 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Fugitive From Justice Arrest Warrant issued by Athens Township, Pa. for Shoplifting following a Traffic Stop on Erie Street. LaForest was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Rikki D. Spencer, age 49 of Painted Post, N.Y., was arrested for Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), and Inadequate Plate Lamps (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on State Route 17. Spencer was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A Juvenile, age 14 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Burglary on Elm Street in August 2023. The Juvenile was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Tioga County Family Court.

A Juvenile, age 16 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Burglary on Elm Street in August 2023. The Juvenile was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Tioga County Family Court.



